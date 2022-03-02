Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports jump in ICU cases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions' New Brunswick universities to keep some COVID-19 rules as province lifts restrictions
Despite the province lifting all pandemic-related restrictions on March 14, New Brunswick’s universities aren’t ready to follow suit just yet. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

New Brunswick health authorities are reporting an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care but no new deaths.

The province’s online dashboard shows 89 people with the virus in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

Read more: New Brunswick universities hesitate to follow province in lifting all restrictions

That’s a rise of three hospitalizations and five intensive care cases compared to the previous day.

Three patients are listed as being on a ventilator.

The number of active cases has also rose to 3,633, with officials reporting 386 new infections and 327 recoveries.

Officials say 92.8 per cent of those aged five and older in the province have received a first dose, 87.1 per cent have received two doses while 50.1 per cent have received a booster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
