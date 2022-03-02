COVID-19: New Brunswick reports jump in ICU cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health authorities are reporting an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care but no new deaths.

The province’s online dashboard shows 89 people with the virus in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

That’s a rise of three hospitalizations and five intensive care cases compared to the previous day.

Three patients are listed as being on a ventilator.

The number of active cases has also rose to 3,633, with officials reporting 386 new infections and 327 recoveries.

Officials say 92.8 per cent of those aged five and older in the province have received a first dose, 87.1 per cent have received two doses while 50.1 per cent have received a booster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.