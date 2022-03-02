Vancouver police release video of person of interest in death of park caretaker

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department has released a security video of a “person of interest” in the 2021 death of a park caretaker.

Justis Daniel, 77, was found dead in the Tatlow Park caretaker’s residence near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street around 11 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Officers believe Daniel was killed sometime between the morning of Dec. 9 and the time that he was located by paramedics, who were conducting a welfare check after a friend of his reached out.

Police have now released the video of a man walking nearby who they say may have information on the case.

“The man shown in the video can be seen walking on the south side of Point Grey Road on the afternoon of Dec. 9, 2021, the day we believe Justis was killed,” Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD said in a release.

“Investigators believe this man, could have information that may assist the investigation.”

Police said no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Neighbours around Tatlow Park described the area as “wholesome” and the park was always filled with children.

“Our homicide detectives continue to make progress with the investigation through various investigative avenues, including forensic analysis, witness interviews, and the review of neighbourhood surveillance footage,” Visintin added. “We are asking anyone with information who has yet to come forward, to please call our investigators.”

VPD’s Major Crime Section can be reached at 604-717-2500.

