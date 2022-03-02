Calgary police charge 4 people in armed carjackings of Amazon delivery vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged in connection with the armed carjackings of three Amazon delivery vehicles in Calgary over the past couple of months.

Three Amazon vehicles were carjacked by men with either a gun or bear spray in December 2021 and January of this year, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

In each case, police said the drivers were forced into their vehicles and driven around for some time before being dropped off unharmed.

Police believe the suspects worked with other people in a coordinated effort to steal Amazon packages and then abandon the vehicles.

After a two-month investigation, police searched a home and vehicle in the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. Police said 70 items “directly tied to the robberies” were recovered. In addition to those items, police also seized:

71 x .22 calibre rounds

Two .20-gauge shotgun shells

One 16-gauge shotgun shell

14 .45 calibre rounds

Browning 20-gauge shotgun

Ruger .22 calibre LR

Three cellphones

A 2017 Audi A4 that had previously been reported stolen

“This was a complex investigation whereby the impacts of criminal behaviour were felt by the victims of the carjackings, as well as community members near the residence where we conducted the search warrant,” said CPS Det. Shelby Stewart.

“We are pleased this was brought to a successful conclusion thanks to the coordinated efforts of several areas of the Calgary Police Service.”

Kyle Levi Patrick Layton, 37, Abdul Rahman Sesay, 28, Salfa Omal Rex, 24, and Mahad Ahmed, 25, are all charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and numerous firearms-related offences.

