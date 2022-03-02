Londoners feeling the hit, experts say gas prices could spike again overnight

Send this page to someone via email

With gas prices continuing to rise in the London, Ont., region and across the country, industry experts are warning more is to come.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News Morning on Wednesday that prices are expected to rise another 10 cents in Ontario by the weekend.

The price in London was up to just over $1.60 a litre on Wednesday morning in parts of the city, but McTeague said people should expect it to rise seven cents by Thursday.

“You will be seeing gas prices go from just under a $1.61 to a $1.67.9, and of course if that weren’t bad enough, it’s going up even higher on Friday,” McTeague said. “

“Unfortunately we are in the spiral and much of it is to do with what’s happening in Ukraine, but some of it to do with the shortage in global oil supplies.”

980 CFPL spoke to some Londoners filling up their tanks on Wednesday to find out how they felt about the rise.

Cathy Boyd said she is happy she does not drive as much.

“I don’t like it. I happen to not have to drive that much, so I am fortunate.”

Kim Selig chalked the rise in prices to the cost of living.

“I have to drive to work, so there is nothing they can do,” she said.

“Sometimes drivers can find a bit of a break in the evenings, but with prices moving up by three, five, seven, 10 cents a litre, week over week, it looks like we’re going to have to, as it were, buckle up and hunker down for the next several weeks, at least,” McTeague said.

With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

