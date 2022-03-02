Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Metro Vancouver has the highest gas prices in North America with more increases expected

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Soaring Gas Prices' Soaring Gas Prices
Sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an economic impact on people in B.C., as gas prices have shot up to record highs. Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague joins Paul Haysom to talk about how high they might climb.

Metro Vancouver currently has the highest gas prices in North America and they’re still expected to rise higher.

Gas prices in the region rose five cents a litre overnight to $1.86.9 in Metro Vancouver and Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy predicts they will continue to rise Thursday.

He told Global News the main reason is the war in Ukraine, which caused oil prices to rise seven to eight dollars a barrel Tuesday, and another six dollars a barrel Wednesday.

“You can see why you’ve gone from 1.81.9 yesterday, 1.86.9, which you reported last night, today, and again another seven cents a litre increase to 1.93.9 tomorrow,” McTeague said.

“And it’s not over. I’m looking another three, possibly four cents a litre, bringing it awfully close to $2 a litre before the weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gas prices on the rise again' Gas prices on the rise again
Gas prices on the rise again

Read more: Price of gas increases again in Okanagan

But it’s not just Metro Vancouver seeing soaring gas prices.

Trending Stories

Last Friday, the prices in Kelowna leaped from $1.529 a litre to $1.699.

Some stations dropped their prices during the weekend, to between $1.639 and $1.679, but Tuesday some stations have posted prices of $1.769 a litre.

Read more: Some Okanagan gas stations hike price 17 cents a litre; experts predict fluctuating costs

In the South Okanagan, prices ranged between $1.589 and $1.699, with most at $1.669 a litre.

Prices in the North Okanagan were mainly pegged at $1.509, though GasBuddy did show two stations at $1.789.

Story continues below advertisement

And in the Shuswap, prices ranged from $1.529 to $1.699.

Lastly, in Kamloops, prices there were in line with Kelowna, with most stations selling gas between $1.639 and $1.759 a litre.

—with files from Doyle Potenteau

Click to play video: 'Price at the pump expected to shatter records in Lower Mainland' Price at the pump expected to shatter records in Lower Mainland
Price at the pump expected to shatter records in Lower Mainland
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagGas price tagBC gas prices tagMetro Vancouver gas prices tagVancouver gas prices tagGas prices Vancouver tagGas prices Metro Vancouver tagGas prices Wednesday tagHighest gas in North America tagUkraine war gas prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers