Metro Vancouver has the highest gas prices in North America with more increases expected

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Metro Vancouver currently has the highest gas prices in North America and they’re still expected to rise higher.

Gas prices in the region rose five cents a litre overnight to $1.86.9 in Metro Vancouver and Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy predicts they will continue to rise Thursday.

He told Global News the main reason is the war in Ukraine, which caused oil prices to rise seven to eight dollars a barrel Tuesday, and another six dollars a barrel Wednesday.

“You can see why you’ve gone from 1.81.9 yesterday, 1.86.9, which you reported last night, today, and again another seven cents a litre increase to 1.93.9 tomorrow,” McTeague said.

“And it’s not over. I’m looking another three, possibly four cents a litre, bringing it awfully close to $2 a litre before the weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Gas prices on the rise again Gas prices on the rise again

Read more: Price of gas increases again in Okanagan

But it’s not just Metro Vancouver seeing soaring gas prices.

Last Friday, the prices in Kelowna leaped from $1.529 a litre to $1.699.

Some stations dropped their prices during the weekend, to between $1.639 and $1.679, but Tuesday some stations have posted prices of $1.769 a litre.

In the South Okanagan, prices ranged between $1.589 and $1.699, with most at $1.669 a litre.

Prices in the North Okanagan were mainly pegged at $1.509, though GasBuddy did show two stations at $1.789.

Story continues below advertisement

And in the Shuswap, prices ranged from $1.529 to $1.699.

Lastly, in Kamloops, prices there were in line with Kelowna, with most stations selling gas between $1.639 and $1.759 a litre.

—with files from Doyle Potenteau

6:18 Price at the pump expected to shatter records in Lower Mainland Price at the pump expected to shatter records in Lower Mainland