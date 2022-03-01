Menu

Health

COVID-19: Manitoba doctors urge caution as province eases restrictions

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 4:59 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Despite easing pandemic restrictions, Manitoba physicians say COVID-19 still poses a significant risk.

“I don’t want Manitobans to think we’re out of the woods,” said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a press conference.

“It’s a virus. It doesn’t care about government policies, it doesn’t care about borders. It is a virus that is deadly. It will continue to infect. It will continue to mutate and evolve. There still may be future variants that we might have to deal with.”

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba organizations keeping health mandates in place, despite rules loosening

Even with COVID-19 transmissions declining, a lot of Manitoba’s hospitals are still over capacity.

“There are a lot of patients who are seen by a physician, seen by a consultant and who are admitted to the hospital. But there are no beds upstairs,” said Dr. Thompson.

“And so they wait in the E.R. for hours, sometimes even days, until a bed becomes available.”

Read more: Pandemic cost Manitoba municipalities nearly $92-million in 2021: survey

Health officials are encouraging Manitobans to keep up the safety measures, policy or not.

It’s recommended that everyone still wears their masks, get vaccines and reconnects with friends slowly to minimize risk.

Read more: COVID-19: 13% of fines paid, according to Manitoba provincial data

“We have been in communication with government on many, many issues, including COVID-19,” said Dr. Thompson.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a government decision and a government policy. But regardless of what that policy is or what restrictions are in place, our message has stayed the same and it will not change that.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline' Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline
Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline
