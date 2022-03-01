West Kelowna Warriors to celebrate neighbours with Peachland night

Send this page to someone via email

The West Kelowna Warriors will show some neighbourly love on Saturday, March 5, when they host ‘Peachland Warriors Night.’

The Warriors will be wearing Peachland-themed jerseys for their upcoming weekend home game against the Prince George Spruce Kings at Royal LePage Place.

“We are really excited for this event,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie. “Peachland is our neighbour community, and we’d like to invite all the residents to join us.”

During the game, the Peachland Sports Association will run the 50/50 draw, and all proceeds will go towards the Peachland food bank.

The Warriors will also be offering $10 tickets to all Peachland residents, and fans will also be able to purchase Peachland jerseys at the game.

“This is so important for the community,” said Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin. “It’s a great way to get out there, have a fun day, refocus your thoughts a little bit enjoy yourself.”

Added West Kelowna Warriors’ assistant captain Chase Dafoe: “If Peachland people come to the game, it’s kind of like we’re part of the same family, so we’re playing for them, too.”

According to Laurie, the Warriors are planning on paying tribute to their neighbours every season.