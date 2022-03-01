Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences after getting COVID

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 1, 2022 8:58 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth postpones more meetings, still experiencing symptoms' COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth postpones more meetings, still experiencing symptoms
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth postpones more meetings, still experiencing symptoms

Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week.

The British monarch, 95, has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and was previously said to have been suffering mild cold-like symptoms. Despite cancelling some events she continued with light duties after testing positive.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth postpones more meetings, still suffering COVID symptoms

On Tuesday the palace said she spoke with incoming ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. Last week she spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

Trending Stories

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who last month celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bogoch has the latest after the Queen tests positive for COVID' Dr. Bogoch has the latest after the Queen tests positive for COVID
Dr. Bogoch has the latest after the Queen tests positive for COVID
© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagQueen Elizabeth tagQueen Elizabeth health tagqueen elizabeth news tagqueen elizabeth covid tagQueen Elizabeth COVID-19 tagCOVID Queen Elizabeth tagcovid-19 Queen Elizabeth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers