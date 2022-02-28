Menu

Canada

Calgary opens traffic both ways on Inglewood Bridge replacement

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 3:28 pm
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction View image in full screen
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction, pictured on Feb. 28, 2021. Global News

One lane in each direction is now open on the 9 Avenue S.E. bridge, marking a “major milestone” for the bridge replacement project.

The city and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation began work to swap the Inglewood Bridge in 2019. It spanned the Elbow River for 110 years.

“We know that folks in the community have been eagerly awaiting the new bridge and we are thrilled to be able to now open for drivers,” project manager Evan Fer said in a statement, thanking Calgarians for their patience.

Read more: Calgary’s Centre Street Bridge lower deck closes for construction

The bridge was originally scheduled to open in mid-2021, but challenges from the original steel supplier and “technical challenges” led to the delay.

The project was originally pegged at $23 million, with the city responsible for $17 million, but last November that budget was increased to $25.1 million. With a handful of months of construction to go, the city said the final cost breakdown is still to be confirmed.

The new bridge draws design inspiration from the old one, while also improving flood resiliency. It’s expected to have more lanes open in the spring, after construction finishes.

Click to play video: '9 Avenue S.E. bridge in Inglewood closing' 9 Avenue S.E. bridge in Inglewood closing
9 Avenue S.E. bridge in Inglewood closing – Jul 17, 2019

Work on the multi-use pathways on either side of the bridge is beginning, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross the river. That work and landscaping is expected to be done in the spring as well. The west Elbow River pathway will remain in place following the work.

The temporary bridge that snaked around the construction site will be removed before the summer.

Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction, pictured on Feb. 28, 2021. Global News
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction, pictured on Feb. 28, 2021.
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction, pictured on Feb. 28, 2021.
Calgary's new 9 Avenue S.E. bridge opens to one lane of traffic in each direction, pictured on Feb. 28, 2021. Global News
