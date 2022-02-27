Calgary’s Centre Street Bridge lower deck closes for construction

Send this page to someone via email

If you use the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge for your commute, you’ll need to find a new way around.

Starting Monday morning, the lower deck will be closed to traffic — including cyclists and pedestrians — for upgrades.

The lower deck connects Memorial Drive to Riverfront Avenue.

The City of Calgary said cyclists on the south side of the bridge can detour via 3 Ave. heading west. To cross the Bow River, you’re asked to use the crossing at 2 Street S.W.

Upgrades are being done to allow a safe and efficient crossing, and the existing bridge railing will be replaced and heightened for pedestrian and cyclist usage.

The project is expected to be completed in June.

The Centre Street Bridge was built in 1916.