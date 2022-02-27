Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary’s Centre Street Bridge lower deck closes for construction

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 5:07 pm
Centre Street Bridge, Bow River, Calgary. View image in full screen
Centre Street Bridge, Bow River, Calgary. Getty Images

If you use the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge for your commute, you’ll need to find a new way around.

Starting Monday morning, the lower deck will be closed to traffic — including cyclists and pedestrians — for upgrades.

Read more: Parts of Centre Street Bridge, Queens Hotel up for auction: Heritage Calgary

The lower deck connects Memorial Drive to Riverfront Avenue.

The City of Calgary said cyclists on the south side of the bridge can detour via 3 Ave. heading west. To cross the Bow River, you’re asked to use the crossing at 2 Street S.W.

Trending Stories

Upgrades are being done to allow a safe and efficient crossing, and the existing bridge railing will be replaced and heightened for pedestrian and cyclist usage.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Historic Centre Street Bridge lion sculpture welcomed to new home in Rotary Park

The project is expected to be completed in June.

The Centre Street Bridge was built in 1916.

Click to play video: 'Centre Street Bridge closed for flood mitigation construction' Centre Street Bridge closed for flood mitigation construction
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary tagCalgary Traffic tagCentre Street Bridge tagCalgary Centre Street Bridge tagCentre Street Bridge closure tagCentre Street Brige construction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers