Pedestrian killed after being struck by a TTC bus in Toronto

Officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit a TTC bus in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News an adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Police said the pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus and the driver remained at the scene.

The victim’s age or gender was not released.

Police said the area near Sandhurst Circle is closed to motorists.

COLLISION: (ROAD CLOSURE)

Finch Ave E + McCowan Rd

Road Closures:

– Eastbound Finch Ave . from Sandhurst Circle

– Westbound Finch Ave . from Sandhurst Circle

– Northbound McCowan Rd. from Sandhurst Circle

– Southbound McCowan Rd. from Sandhurst Circle#GO383216

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2022

