Canada

Pedestrian killed after being struck by a TTC bus in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:22 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit a TTC bus in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News an adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Police said the pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus and the driver remained at the scene.

Police investigating after collision in Toronto leaves 23-year-old woman dead

The victim’s age or gender was not released.

Police said the area near Sandhurst Circle is closed to motorists.



 

