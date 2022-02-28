Pedestrian killed after being struck by a TTC bus in Toronto

Officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit a TTC bus in Scarborough on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics told Global News an adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto Police said the pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus and the driver remained at the scene.
The victim’s age or gender was not released.
Police said the area near Sandhurst Circle is closed to motorists.
