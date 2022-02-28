Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UPAC drops probe into Quebec Liberal Party’s financing after 8 years

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 11:17 am
Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) interim director Frederic Gaudreau speaks at a news conference presenting their annual report, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) interim director Frederic Gaudreau speaks at a news conference presenting their annual report, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s anti-corruption squad has put an end to its long investigation into the finances of the province’s Liberal Party.

Frédérick Gaudreau, the head of the the commissaire à la lutte contre la corruption (UPAC), announced the decision Monday, about eight years after the probe was launched in 2014.

The specialized police force was looking into the Quebec Liberal Party’s financing spanning from 2001 to 2012.

Read more: Former premier Jean Charest filing legal action against Quebec government

Operation Mâchurer specifically investigated whether criminal offences had been committed when it came to the party’s financing during that period of time.

Gaudreau said in a statement that after meeting with more than 300 witnesses since 2014, UPAC  submitted the case to Quebec’s Crown prosecutors office (DPCP).

Story continues below advertisement

The DPCP then handed the file to be reviewed by a retired justice from the Quebec Court of Appeals.

“Considering the legal opinion obtained, as well as all the rigour and resources already invested in this investigation, (UPAC) found that there is no reason to pursue it and therefore puts an end to it,” said Gaudreau.

Trending Stories

Read more: Four Conservative MPs want Jean Charest to enter party’s leadership race

In 2020, former premier Jean Charest sued the provincial government for violating his privacy in connection with UPAC’s investigation into the Quebec Liberal Party when he was leader and premier. He alleged that confidential information about him and his family has been leaked to the media in recent years.

The end of the investigation comes as Charest is being courted to jump back into federal politics. Last week, four Conservative MPs published an open letter, urging Charest to enter the race for the party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the current leader of the Quebec Liberals shared the news of the investigation being dropped on social media. Dominique Anglade called on UPAC to issue an apology to the party’s members, politicians and volunteers.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'UPAC considers name change after history of scandal' UPAC considers name change after history of scandal
UPAC considers name change after history of scandal – Nov 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagQuebec Liberal Party tagUPAC tagQuebec Corruption tagJean Charest tagQuebec anti-corruption unit tagFrédérick Gaudreau tagQuebec Anti-corruption Squad tagOperation Mâchurer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers