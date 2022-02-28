UPAC drops probe into Quebec Liberal Party’s financing after 8 years

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s anti-corruption squad has put an end to its long investigation into the finances of the province’s Liberal Party.

Frédérick Gaudreau, the head of the the commissaire à la lutte contre la corruption (UPAC), announced the decision Monday, about eight years after the probe was launched in 2014.

The specialized police force was looking into the Quebec Liberal Party’s financing spanning from 2001 to 2012.

Read more: Former premier Jean Charest filing legal action against Quebec government

Operation Mâchurer specifically investigated whether criminal offences had been committed when it came to the party’s financing during that period of time.

Gaudreau said in a statement that after meeting with more than 300 witnesses since 2014, UPAC submitted the case to Quebec’s Crown prosecutors office (DPCP).

Story continues below advertisement

The DPCP then handed the file to be reviewed by a retired justice from the Quebec Court of Appeals.

“Considering the legal opinion obtained, as well as all the rigour and resources already invested in this investigation, (UPAC) found that there is no reason to pursue it and therefore puts an end to it,” said Gaudreau.

In 2020, former premier Jean Charest sued the provincial government for violating his privacy in connection with UPAC’s investigation into the Quebec Liberal Party when he was leader and premier. He alleged that confidential information about him and his family has been leaked to the media in recent years.

The end of the investigation comes as Charest is being courted to jump back into federal politics. Last week, four Conservative MPs published an open letter, urging Charest to enter the race for the party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the current leader of the Quebec Liberals shared the news of the investigation being dropped on social media. Dominique Anglade called on UPAC to issue an apology to the party’s members, politicians and volunteers.

— with files from The Canadian Press

2:07 UPAC considers name change after history of scandal UPAC considers name change after history of scandal – Nov 9, 2021