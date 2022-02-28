2 arrested after Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg, Ont.

The Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service’s joint investigation into illegal drug activity led investigators to execute a search warrant at a residence in downtown Cobourg on Feb. 25.

Police say they seized 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 21.7 grams of cocaine, 0.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 19.5 grams of psilocybin, along with weigh scales and cellphones.

“Given the depth of the investigation and the outcomes, Cobourg Police Service is releasing the names of the accused persons,” police stated.

Catherine Wells, 30, of Cobourg, and Dustin Wesenberg, 27, of Port Hope were arrested and jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Scheduled 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 30.

Cobourg police said the search involved the Belleville Police Service’s K9 unit.