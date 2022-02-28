Menu

Crime

2 arrested after Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 10:48 am
The Cobourg Police Service arrested two people following a search of a residence for drugs on Feb. 25. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested two people following a search of a residence for drugs on Feb. 25. File

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg, Ont.

The Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service’s joint investigation into illegal drug activity led investigators to execute a search warrant at a residence in downtown Cobourg on Feb. 25.

Police say they seized 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 21.7 grams of cocaine, 0.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 19.5 grams of psilocybin, along with weigh scales and cellphones.

Read more: Cobourg police end identifying suspects charged with crimes

“Given the depth of the investigation and the outcomes, Cobourg Police Service is releasing the names of the accused persons,” police stated.

Catherine Wells, 30, of Cobourg, and Dustin Wesenberg, 27, of Port Hope were arrested and jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Scheduled 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 30.

Cobourg police said the search involved the Belleville Police Service’s K9 unit.

Click to play video: 'Ontario funding approved for Peterborough consumption and treatment services at opioid response hub' Ontario funding approved for Peterborough consumption and treatment services at opioid response hub
