Canadians urged to avoid non-essential travel to Russia amid Ukraine war

Canadians are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel to Russia as the war with Ukraine rages on.

The federal government updated its travel advisory for the nation on Monday as the West continues to penalize Moscow for launching an invasion in the democratic nation.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine,” the advisory reads.

“If you are in Russia, you should evaluate if your presence is essential.”

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military campaign in Ukraine following weeks of tensions with its neighbouring nation. Moscow had built up roughly 150,000 troops near the border, and continuously denied Western accusations it was planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Now five days in, the Russian war in the nation has slowed due to strong resistance from the Ukrainian forces. Russian troops are closing in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, but have yet to take the city as of Monday.

Ceasefire talks began on Monday in Belarus to end the conflict. Ukraine wants all Russian troops to withdraw, the president’s office has said.

The West has responded with crippling sanctions imposed on the Russian economy and Russian oligarchs since the war began.

Furthermore, Canada joined the European Union in shutting all Russian planes out of its airspace. Russia responded on Monday by closing its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada.

Throughout Russia, police have cracked down on protesters speaking out against Putin’s war in Ukraine. Thousands have been arrested in several cities.

Earlier in February, Canada updated its travel advisory for Ukraine, urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the nation. Canada also relocated its embassy and consulate staff to Poland after war broke out.

In neighbouring Belarus, Canadians are urged to avoid all travel due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Belarus — a strong ally to Russia — has become a launchpad for Russian forces to enter Ukraine.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces.

The American official has direct knowledge of current U.S. intelligence assessments and said the decision by Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, on whether to bring his country further into the war depends on the talks between Russia and Ukraine. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.

— with files from Reuters and The Associated Press.