Crime

Hamilton woman charged in connection with ‘murder for hire’ investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 1:46 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Hamilton woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a “murder for hire investigation,” police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 16, investigators launched an investigation into allegations that a woman had attempted to hire someone to murder a man she knew.

Police said on Feb. 25, officers conducted a search warrant at a home in Hamilton, and a suspect was taken into custody “without incident.”

According to police, on Saturday, 34-year-old Huraima Kabir from Hamilton appeared in a Brampton court.

She has been charged with counselling to commit murder and attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers.

