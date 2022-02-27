Hamilton woman charged in connection with ‘murder for hire’ investigation: police

A Hamilton woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a “murder for hire investigation,” police say.
In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 16, investigators launched an investigation into allegations that a woman had attempted to hire someone to murder a man she knew.
Police said on Feb. 25, officers conducted a search warrant at a home in Hamilton, and a suspect was taken into custody “without incident.”
According to police, on Saturday, 34-year-old Huraima Kabir from Hamilton appeared in a Brampton court.
She has been charged with counselling to commit murder and attempted murder, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers.
