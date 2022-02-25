Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search for suspect who stabbed man walking with 2 children

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 1:05 pm
Edmonton police are looking for a stabbing suspect who is described as being in his mid-30s, six feet three inches, with a slim build, blonde hair and a blonde mustache.  View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for a stabbing suspect who is described as being in his mid-30s, six feet three inches, with a slim build, blonde hair and a blonde mustache. . Courtesy, Edmonton police

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect who officers say stabbed a man walking down Jasper Avenue with his two children.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, a man was walking west on Jasper Avenue in the area of 92 Street with his five-year-old daughter and six-year-old son.

An unknown man came up behind the trio and started making comments about the children, police said in a news release Friday morning.

The father stepped in between the suspect and his children and asked the unknown man to leave. That’s when police say the suspect grabbed the father, stabbed him and then left the area.

The family was able to walk to a nearby gas station. Police and EMS arrived and provided first aid to the 31-year-old dad, who was then taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has since been released from hospital and the children were not injured.

On Friday, police released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying the man.

He is described as being in his mid-30s, six feet three inches, with a slim build, blonde hair and a blonde mustache.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

