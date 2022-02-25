Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba junior hockey player handed 18-game suspension for racist gesture

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 12:30 pm

A Manitoba junior hockey player has been suspended 18 games and required to participate in anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training after a racist on-ice gesture, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) announced Thursday.

Klim Georgiev, 20, a defenceman for the Dauphin Kings, is accused of “conduct detrimental to the game of hockey” after an incident Feb. 19 in a game against the Waywayseecappo Wolverines, the league said.

“The discriminatory taunting was a public display which consisted of a widely recognized racial gesture which was very hurtful to many persons who viewed it,” the MJHL said in a statement.

“The gesture was directed specifically to an Indigenous player while he was skating away well after the final buzzer of the game.

“Racial and discriminatory actions, gestures or behaviours, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated in the MJHL.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nazem Kadri, Akim Aliu open up about racism in hockey for new campaign

The league said Georgiev has apologized to the opposing player and the Wolverines team, and the Kings are working with an anti-racism consultant from Ebb and Flow First Nation as part of the MJHL’s ongoing anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training education program.

In a statement Thursday, the Kings said they accept the suspension.

“Although Klim and the Dauphin Kings have taken many steps towards the reconciliation process, we recognize that we still have many more steps to take,” the team said.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Shortened MJHL season creating recruiting challenges for elite athletes' Coronavirus: Shortened MJHL season creating recruiting challenges for elite athletes
Coronavirus: Shortened MJHL season creating recruiting challenges for elite athletes – Jan 15, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MJHL tagmanitoba hockey tagRacism In Hockey tagManitoba Junior Hockey League tagdauphin kings tagWaywayseecappo Wolverines tagracist gesture tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers