Murder charge laid after Bath Institution death

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a death at Bath Institution on Feb. 24.
Police say another inmate had been seriously assaulted and died a short time later.
The man has been identified as 55-year-old Darren Philip Rouse.
Dwayne Dilleon is charged with first-degree murder.
Dilleon remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing by video on Feb. 25.
