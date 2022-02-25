Menu

Canada

Murder charge laid after Bath Institution death

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 11:17 am
Murder charges have been laid after the death on an inmate at Bath Institution. View image in full screen
Murder charges have been laid after the death on an inmate at Bath Institution. Global Kingston

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a death at Bath Institution on Feb. 24.

Police say another inmate had been seriously assaulted and died a short time later.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Darren Philip Rouse.

Dwayne Dilleon is charged with first-degree murder.

Dilleon remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing by video on Feb. 25.

