Murder charge laid after Bath Institution death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a death at Bath Institution on Feb. 24.

Police say another inmate had been seriously assaulted and died a short time later.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Darren Philip Rouse.

Dwayne Dilleon is charged with first-degree murder.

Dilleon remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing by video on Feb. 25.

1:52 2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company 2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company – Feb 14, 2022