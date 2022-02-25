Pot shops, jewelry store in Uptown Waterloo burgled, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a pot shop and a jewelry store were broken into in Uptown Waterloo early Thursday.

According to police, the thieves began their crime spree by attempting to break into a cannabis store at King and Erb streets at 4:05 a.m.

After their attempt failed at the first pot shop, police say they moved on to a second, where they successfully broke in and took cash and merchandise.

Thirty minutes later, the thieves moved to a jewelry store near the same intersection where they made off with items from the store.

Police have released pictures of the three men they believe were involved in all three break-ins.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.