Forge FC bows out of Champions League after 3-1 defeat to Mexico’s Cruz Azul

Forge FC‘s first-ever visit to the round-of-16 in CONCACAF Champions League ended via a second consecutive loss to Mexican heavyweight Cruz Azul on Thursday night.

The Canadian Premier League visitors were beaten 3-1 by their hosts from Mexico City at the legendary Azteca Stadium.

Paraguayan midfielder Ángel Romero Villamayor put the LIGA MX squad up in the first five minutes beating keeper Triston Henry.

GOAL 🔨 DAVID CHOINIERE 🤝 Scoring in Concacaf An excellent response by @ForgeFCHamilton vs. Cruz Azul in this #SCCL22 battle, as Choiniere scores to bring the aggregate score to 3-1 Two to go for the #CanPL side 👀 WATCH 🔴 https://t.co/7JFAUhgjL6 pic.twitter.com/1H94k9os1k — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) February 25, 2022

Two more first-half goals from midfielder Rafael Baca (21′) and defender Juan Escobar (44′) turned out to be all the Blues needed to advance to the quarter finals.

Forge’s lone goal was also in the first half from Montreal-area native David Choinière.

Forge qualified for the round of 16 by virtue of making the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder tournament in which Forge has taken part in the last three years.

The Hamilton club doesn’t start its fourth season in the CPL until April 10 when they take on Pacific FC in Victoria.

Cruz Azul is already six games into their Mexican season and stands third in LIGA MX with a 4-1-1 record.

They now advance to take on another Canadian side in the quarterfinals with a two leg set against Major league Soccer’s (MLS) CF Montreal in March.

