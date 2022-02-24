Menu

Sports

Forge FC bows out of Champions League after 3-1 defeat to Mexico’s Cruz Azul

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 10:33 pm

Forge FC‘s first-ever visit to the round-of-16 in CONCACAF Champions League ended via a second consecutive loss to Mexican heavyweight Cruz Azul on Thursday night.

The Canadian Premier League visitors were beaten 3-1 by their hosts from Mexico City at the legendary Azteca Stadium.

Paraguayan midfielder Ángel Romero Villamayor put the LIGA MX squad up in the first five minutes beating keeper Triston Henry.

Two more first-half goals from midfielder Rafael Baca (21′) and defender Juan Escobar (44′) turned out to be all the Blues needed to advance to the quarter finals.

Forge’s lone goal was also in the first half from Montreal-area native David Choinière.

Read more: Hamilton’s Forge FC to begin 2022 CPL campaign in B.C. against champs Pacific FC

Forge qualified for the round of 16 by virtue of making the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder tournament in which Forge has taken part in the last three years.

The Hamilton club doesn’t start its fourth season in the CPL until April 10 when they take on Pacific FC in Victoria.

Cruz Azul is already six games into their Mexican season and stands third in LIGA MX with a 4-1-1 record.

They now advance to take on another Canadian side in the quarterfinals with a two leg set against Major league Soccer’s (MLS) CF Montreal in March.

Click to play video: 'Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth' Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth
Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth – Jan 30, 2022

 

