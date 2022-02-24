Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden

Send this page to someone via email

A crash on Highway 1 involving 20 semis and a handful of passenger vehicles Thursday afternoon led to closures in both directions, RCMP said.

The multi-vehicle collision was reported around 1:45 p.m. in western Manitoba between Virden and Brandon, and resulted in three people taken to hospital with injuries and damage to a number of vehicles.

Police said the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, and that drivers should avoid the area.

Multi vehicle collision w/approx 20 semis & 5 passenger vehicles has closed #MBHwy1, in both directions, between Virden & Brandon. 3 transported to hospital w injuries. #MBHwy1 expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Detours in place. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/l9sqcvwJ90 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 24, 2022

“It’s probably going to take quite a while,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told 680 CJOB.

“We’re just trying to figure everything out right now, but hopefully we can get it cleared out and get people moving… but it will be shut down for some time.”

Courchaine said the three people hurt in the crash do not have life-threatening injuries.

