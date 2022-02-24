Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash involving 20 semis shuts down Trans-Canada between Brandon and Virden

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 5:07 pm
A huge pileup on Highway 1 between Brandon and Virden. View image in full screen
A huge pileup on Highway 1 between Brandon and Virden. Manitoba RCMP

A crash on Highway 1 involving 20 semis and a handful of passenger vehicles Thursday afternoon led to closures in both directions, RCMP said.

The multi-vehicle collision was reported around 1:45 p.m. in western Manitoba between Virden and Brandon, and resulted in three people taken to hospital with injuries and damage to a number of vehicles.

Read more: Man killed in western Manitoba highway crash with semi

Police said the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, and that drivers should avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s probably going to take quite a while,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told 680 CJOB.

Trending Stories

“We’re just trying to figure everything out right now, but hopefully we can get it cleared out and get people moving… but it will be shut down for some time.”

Courchaine said the three people hurt in the crash do not have life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Semi crash ties up traffic on north Perimeter early Tuesday' Semi crash ties up traffic on north Perimeter early Tuesday
Semi crash ties up traffic on north Perimeter early Tuesday – Feb 19, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCrash tagManitoba RCMP tagHighway 1 tagBrandon tagmulti-vehicle collision tagSemi Crash tagVirden tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers