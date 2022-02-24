Menu

Health

Saskatchewan to renew state of emergency order same day province lifts all COVID-19 measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-COVID-19 mandate protests set up near Saskatchewan border crossing' Anti-COVID-19 mandate protests set up near Saskatchewan border crossing
The RCMP said they are working with involved parties to minimize the impact on the public and ensure everyone involved is aware of the legal boundaries.

The Saskatchewan Party government, which has repeatedly said people need to “learn to live with COVID-19,” is renewing its state of emergency.

Premier Scott Moe signed an order-in-council on Wednesday to extend the emergency order “to address the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

Read more: Regina brewpub creates vaccinated-only section

The order will renew on Monday, the same day Saskatchewan is to lift all remaining pandemic restrictions, including an indoor mask mandate and the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s state of emergency order was re-enacted in September during the Delta wave, and gives the government power to redirect health-care workers.

Trending Stories

It also gives the government broad authority to control travel within the province, to take control of the emergency response of a local authority and to require people to comply with any health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

A spokesperson for the premier’s office says the order will remain in place until staff within the health-care system no longer need to be redeployed.

Latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12, there were 410 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a record since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Health Canada provides details on first ever plant-based shot approved for human use' COVID-19: Health Canada provides details on first ever plant-based shot approved for human use
© 2022 The Canadian Press
