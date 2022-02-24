Menu

Crime

Wainwright man charged with 1st-degree murder in break and enter death

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:40 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A six-year-old girl has been honoured by RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., after she managed to get out of a crashed car, cross a busy highway and summon help for her injured grandmother. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A woman is dead after a break and enter in the town of Wainwright.

RCMP said they found a man attacking a woman at a home near the Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was arrested and crews began life-saving efforts on the victim.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police charged Joseph Fabian Dube, 54, with the first-degree murder of 50-year-old Nicole Amundson.

RCMP said the two knew each other, but were estranged.

Dube is expected in court Monday.

