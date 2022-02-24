Wainwright man charged with 1st-degree murder in break and enter death

A woman is dead after a break and enter in the town of Wainwright.
RCMP said they found a man attacking a woman at a home near the Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man was arrested and crews began life-saving efforts on the victim.
She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.
Police charged Joseph Fabian Dube, 54, with the first-degree murder of 50-year-old Nicole Amundson.
RCMP said the two knew each other, but were estranged.
Dube is expected in court Monday.
