Wainwright man charged with 1st-degree murder in break and enter death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after a break and enter in the town of Wainwright.

RCMP said they found a man attacking a woman at a home near the Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was arrested and crews began life-saving efforts on the victim.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

Police charged Joseph Fabian Dube, 54, with the first-degree murder of 50-year-old Nicole Amundson.

RCMP said the two knew each other, but were estranged.

Dube is expected in court Monday.

Advertisement