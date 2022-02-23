RCMP investigating after journalists assaulted, harassed at protests

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past several weeks, Canadian journalists have been harassed, threatened, and even assaulted while covering mandate related protests.

Global Okanagan reporter Yasmin Gandham says she was targeted while covering Saturday’s protest at the Osoyoos, B.C., border crossing.

“In doing our best to cover this story we experienced abuse from protesters. They called us ‘fake news’ and assaulted our appearance. One protester even spit on me,” said Gandham on Saturday.

Osoyoos RCMP are now investigating the spitting incident.

“What people need to realize is that spitting is an assault. It is a despicable assault,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully the main organizers have been telling us their plans and have told me that they do not condone violence or anything against the media or anyone else.”

1:20 Rallies in support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in BC southern interior Rallies in support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in BC southern interior – Jan 29, 2022

Bayda says the weekly protest against COVID-19 mandates in the Okanagan have been relatively peaceful so far.

“I have been out to every single one to ensure that everyone is safe and that it does stay peaceful, which they for the most part have,” said Bayda.

Meanwhile Global BC reporter, Kamil Karamali, and a camera operator were escorted by RCMP to their vehicle after being swarmed, followed, and threatened by protesters in Surrey, B.C.

A video shows one protester banging on the Global News vehicle before finally spitting on the window.

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating this incident as well as several others that occurred on Saturday, in which members of the media were swarmed.

Story continues below advertisement

“These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable,” said RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a press release.

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.”

If you do have any information regarding these incidents, you are being asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“They have a right to have their voices heard but it must be done lawfully and peaceful. There are bad actors in the group who will always try and jump up on the stage and ruin it for everyone. And we really need to hold those people accountable,” said Bayda.

2:08 Access to Surrey border crossing closed amid new convoy protest Access to Surrey border crossing closed amid new convoy protest