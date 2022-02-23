Menu

Canada

Work on Highway 97 pedestrian overpass in Kelowna to start next week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 8:37 pm
An illustration showing what the Bertram pedestrian overpass along Highway 97 in Kelowna will look like. The overpass will extend between Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna and connect to Rowcliffe Park via the Central Green residential development. View image in full screen
An illustration showing what the Bertram pedestrian overpass along Highway 97 in Kelowna will look like. The overpass will extend between Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna and connect to Rowcliffe Park via the Central Green residential development. City of Kelowna

The beginning phase of a second pedestrian overpass along Highway 97 in Kelowna will begin next week.

On Wednesday, the City of Kelowna said utility work will begin in preparation for the Bertram pedestrian overpass.

The overpass will extend between Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna and connect to Rowcliffe Park via the Central Green residential development.

The city said pre-construction work will begin Monday, Feb. 28, with utility relocation and underground work on Bertram Street, from Leon to Harvey avenues.

“The Bertram pedestrian overpass will create a new accessible and reliable connection over Highway 97 for people walking and bicycling,” said project manager Scott Bushell.

“It will link growing neighborhoods on the south side of Highway 97 to downtown and, in the future, to the surrounding active transportation network.”

The project is estimated at $5.5 million and has an approximate completion date of 14-18 months.

The city says as a result of construction, Bertram Street will be closed between Harvey and Leon Avenues for the duration of the project.

The city said in addition, there will be traffic restrictions on Leon Avenue and the lane south of Leon Avenue, along with some anticipated overnight work.

