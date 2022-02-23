Police release images of suspects from pharmacy robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of two men they are hoping to speak with in connection with the latest pharmacy robbery in the region.
Police say officers were called to a pharmacy near Elgin Street North and Glamis Road in Cambridge on Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m.
Police say two men entered the pharmacy and demanded merchandise from a store clerk.
They say the pair fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV. Police have also released an image of the suspect vehicle.
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
