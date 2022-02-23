Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspects from pharmacy robbery in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 4:28 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of two men they are hoping to speak with. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of two men they are hoping to speak with. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of two men they are hoping to speak with in connection with the latest pharmacy robbery in the region.

Police say officers were called to a pharmacy near Elgin Street North and Glamis Road in Cambridge on Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m.

Read more: Police seeking 4 men in connection with latest pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Police say two men entered the pharmacy and demanded merchandise from a store clerk.

They say the pair fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV. Police have also released an image of the suspect vehicle.

Trending Stories
Waterloo Regional Police say the men fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say the men fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV. Waterloo Regional Police

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge robbery tagWaterloo robbery tagGlamis Road Cambridge tagElgin Street Cambridge tagCambridge pharmacy robbery tagWaterloo pharmacy robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers