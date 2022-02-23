Menu

Health

Three new COVID-19 deaths, declining hospital and ICU numbers reported in Manitoba Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 2:48 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Manitoba’s hospitalization and ICU numbers continue to decline even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Health officials said Wednesday there are currently 10 fewer people with the virus in hospital, down to 543 and two fewer in the ICU with 29 total.

Three more Manitobans with COVID-19 have also died, the province reported, bringing the death toll to 1,663.

Read more: People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

On the enforcement side, the province handed out nine warnings and six tickets last week, with four of the tickets going to people in Winnipeg.

One business has been fined $5,000, while two individuals each face $1,296 fines. Three others will have to pay $298 for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place.

