Driver sent to hospital in critical condition after east Hamilton crash

A Hamilton driver was sent to hospital after crashing his car into hydro pole in the city’s east end on Tuesday night.

Police say the 67-year-old suffered critical injuries following the collision before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Queenston Road near Adair Avenue South.

“The man was driving westbound when his vehicle lost control hitting a concrete pole,” Cst. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

“Witnesses to the collision came to the man’s aid until paramedics arrived.”

Ernst said the investigation is still active as of Wednesday afternoon and that no factors into the cause have been ruled out.

Winesses or anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.