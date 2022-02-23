Menu

Traffic

Driver sent to hospital in critical condition after east Hamilton crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 2:53 pm
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a crash Feb. 22, 2022 in the city's east end on Queenston Road between Parkdale Avenue and the Red Hill Valley Parkway. View image in full screen
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a crash Feb. 22, 2022 in the city's east end on Queenston Road between Parkdale Avenue and the Red Hill Valley Parkway. Global News

A Hamilton driver was sent to hospital after crashing his car into hydro pole in the city’s east end on Tuesday night.

Police say the 67-year-old suffered critical injuries following the collision before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Queenston Road near Adair Avenue South.

“The man was driving westbound when his vehicle lost control hitting a concrete pole,” Cst. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

Read more: Teen driver charged after SUV flipped in parking lot of Hamilton mall: police

“Witnesses to the collision came to the man’s aid until paramedics arrived.”

Ernst said the investigation is still active as of Wednesday afternoon and that no factors into the cause have been ruled out.

Winesses or anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

