COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in New Brunswick

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick continues to drop.
There are currently 74 people hospitalized — down four from Tuesday.
That includes six patients in intensive care, a drop of two.
According to provincial health data, there are 3,309 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains unchanged after hitting 300 over the long weekend.
There are 404 health-care workers who are isolating as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.
