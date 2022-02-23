COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick continues to drop.

There are currently 74 people hospitalized — down four from Tuesday.

That includes six patients in intensive care, a drop of two.

According to provincial health data, there are 3,309 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains unchanged after hitting 300 over the long weekend.

There are 404 health-care workers who are isolating as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

