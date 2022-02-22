Victoria police in search of suspect after e-bike theft

Victoria police (VicPD) are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect following the theft of an e-bike in downtown Victoria on Feb. 12.
Police said the man stole the e-bike locked outside of a business in the 500-block of Pandora Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
He is described as an adult Caucasian man wearing a black coat, blue jeans, light brown shoes, and a bike helmet. He was last seen riding the e-bike on Pandora Avenue.
The Synergy e-bike is black with images of a black and white panther and black roses on the frame. There is an image of a panther’s face on the front wheel, and orange and green bungee cords on the rear rack.
The VicPD asks residents who recognize the suspect or have information about the incident, to call their non-emergency line.
Comments