Crime

Victoria police in search of suspect after e-bike theft

By Sadie Chung Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 7:56 pm
Victoria e-bike theft View image in full screen
Victoria police are hoping to identify the man in this photo in connection with the theft of an e-bike. Victoria police

Victoria police (VicPD) are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect following the theft of an e-bike in downtown Victoria on Feb. 12.

Police said the man stole the e-bike locked outside of a business in the 500-block of Pandora Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

He is described as an adult Caucasian man wearing a black coat, blue jeans, light brown shoes, and a bike helmet. He was last seen riding the e-bike on Pandora Avenue.

The Synergy e-bike is black with images of a black and white panther and black roses on the frame. There is an image of a panther’s face on the front wheel, and orange and green bungee cords on the rear rack.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Victoria Police invoke little-used power to ensure front-line services' COVID-19: Victoria Police invoke little-used power to ensure front-line services
COVID-19: Victoria Police invoke little-used power to ensure front-line services – Jan 6, 2022

Read more: Victoria store employee recovering after daytime assault, theft

The VicPD asks residents who recognize the suspect or have information about the incident, to call their non-emergency line.

