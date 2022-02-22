Man in custody following standoff on Tomby Court: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody, say RCMP, following an incident in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

According to police, the isolated incident began shortly before noon on Tuesday, with officers being called to the 600 block of Tomby Court following a disturbance report.

Police said the incident involved occupants at a residence, and that there was no threat to public safety.

Still, RCMP say the Southeast District Critical Incident Program was called in, and that crisis negotiators also responded, as did the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team.

RCMP say the incident was resolved peacefully, but said officers are still investigating.

Global News received several calls from residents in the area during the incident.

