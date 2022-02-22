Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in custody following standoff on Tomby Court: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 5:07 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police said the incident involved occupants at a residence, and that there was no threat to public safety. File / Global News

A man is in custody, say RCMP, following an incident in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

According to police, the isolated incident began shortly before noon on Tuesday, with officers being called to the 600 block of Tomby Court following a disturbance report.

Police said the incident involved occupants at a residence, and that there was no threat to public safety.

Trending Stories

Read more: Multiple people hit with bear spray in foiled box-store robbery: Kelowna RCMP

Still, RCMP say the Southeast District Critical Incident Program was called in, and that crisis negotiators also responded, as did the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team.

RCMP say the incident was resolved peacefully, but said officers are still investigating.

Global News received several calls from residents in the area during the incident.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagPolice Presence tagTomby Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers