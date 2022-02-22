Menu

Crime

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 3:53 pm
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is arrested by St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP in Manitoba Friday, June 11, 2021. View image in full screen
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is arrested by St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP in Manitoba Friday, June 11, 2021. Nicole Buffie/Twitter

ST-PIERRE-JOLYS, Man. — A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told the court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available there.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

Click to play video: 'Maxime Bernier arrested by RCMP in Manitoba' Maxime Bernier arrested by RCMP in Manitoba
Maxime Bernier arrested by RCMP in Manitoba – Jun 11, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
