Canada

Saskatchewan considers challenging federal Emergencies Act in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 3:22 pm
A spokeswoman for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says in a statement that the province has not ruled out legal recourse over the Emergencies Act. View image in full screen
A spokeswoman for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says in a statement that the province has not ruled out legal recourse over the Emergencies Act. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is considering a legal challenge of the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to try to end blockades in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

A spokeswoman for Premier Scott Moe says in a statement that the province has not ruled out legal recourse.

Read more: Liberals, NDP pass key vote on Emergencies Act use for convoy blockades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first invoked the law last week and the House of Commons passed a motion last night to confirm the declaration of emergency powers.

The Saskatchewan Party government says it is evaluating what effects the Emergencies Act could have in the province.

Moe has been opposed to the law since provincial leaders were consulted about it last week.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to launch court challenge against feds’ Emergencies Act

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said his United Conservative government will file a court challenge of the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

“The Government of Saskatchewan shares the position of other provinces that the criteria to enact the federal Emergencies Act has not been met,” Julie Leggott, press secretary to Moe, said in the statement.

“Saskatchewan is carefully evaluating the impact of the unilateral invocation of the Emergencies Act, despite the province’s clear opposition to its application in Saskatchewan during consultation.

“At this time, legal recourse is under consideration and has not been ruled out.”

Click to play video: 'House of Commons passes Emergencies Act' House of Commons passes Emergencies Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press
