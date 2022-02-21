Bundle up! Unusually cold arctic temperatures coming to B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast should prepare to bundle up for the next couple of days as a period of unusually cold temperatures and strong outflow winds are expected.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the winds will produce wind chill values from -10 to -15 C in some areas.

The cold temperatures and strong winds will continue through Wednesday night, Schalle added, before temperatures will gradually warm up.

Areas affected by this cold snap include Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Temperatures are expected to be “moderate” during the day, according to Environment Canada, but will remain well below seasonal normals.

“The outflow winds will be strongest near Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley,” the weather office said in a statement. “There is also another chance of light flurries over the Fraser Valley late tonight into early Tuesday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:24 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.. 20 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.. 20

Due to the cold snap coming, the City of Vancouver is just one of many opening Extreme Weather Response shelters, funded by BC Housing.

The following centres will be open in Vancouver:

Directions Youth Services Centre (1138 Burrard St.): Open 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Tenth Church (11 10th Ave W at Ontario St): Open 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Cascades Church (3833 Boundary Road, west side of Boundary): Open 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Evelyne Saller Centre (320 Alexander St.): Open 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Final intake at 1 a.m.)

Langara YMCA (282 W 49th Ave., south side of 49th): Open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Bud Osborn EWR (27 West Hastings St.): Open 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The following City of Vancouver funded warming centres are also open Monday and Tuesday:

Powell Street Getaway (528 Powell St.): Open 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Britannia Community Centre (1660 E Hastings St.): 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Odd Fellows Hall (1443 W 8 th Ave): 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Ave): 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. West End Community Centre (870 Denman St., entrance on Haro St.): 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.