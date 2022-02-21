Menu

Bundle up! Unusually cold arctic temperatures coming to B.C. South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland prepares cold weather response' Lower Mainland prepares cold weather response
Communities, agencies, and BC Housing were all readying extra shelter spaces and warming centres to prepare for temperatures forecast to reach as low as -15 with the wind chill. Grace Ke has the story.

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast should prepare to bundle up for the next couple of days as a period of unusually cold temperatures and strong outflow winds are expected.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the winds will produce wind chill values from -10 to -15 C in some areas.

The cold temperatures and strong winds will continue through Wednesday night, Schalle added, before temperatures will gradually warm up.

Areas affected by this cold snap include Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Temperatures are expected to be “moderate” during the day, according to Environment Canada, but will remain well below seasonal normals.

“The outflow winds will be strongest near Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley,” the weather office said in a statement. “There is also another chance of light flurries over the Fraser Valley late tonight into early Tuesday morning.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.. 20' B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.. 20
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.. 20

Due to the cold snap coming, the City of Vancouver is just one of many opening Extreme Weather Response shelters, funded by BC Housing.

The following centres will be open in Vancouver:

  • Directions Youth Services Centre (1138 Burrard St.): Open 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Tenth Church (11 10th Ave W at Ontario St): Open 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Cascades Church (3833 Boundary Road, west side of Boundary): Open 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Evelyne Saller Centre (320 Alexander St.): Open 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Final intake at 1 a.m.)
  • Langara YMCA (282 W 49th Ave., south side of 49th): Open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Bud Osborn EWR (27 West Hastings St.): Open 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Read more: B.C. weather: Snow squall alerts issued for Interior, thundersnow possible

The following City of Vancouver funded warming centres are also open Monday and Tuesday:

  • Powell Street Getaway (528 Powell St.): Open 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Britannia Community Centre (1660 E Hastings St.): 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Odd Fellows Hall (1443 W 8th Ave): 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • West End Community Centre (870 Denman St., entrance on Haro St.): 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
