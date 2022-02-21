Menu

Politics

Bargaining to resume over B.C. transit contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 3:16 pm
BC Transit is set to resume negotiations over a new contract. View image in full screen
BC Transit is set to resume negotiations over a new contract. Global News

The union representing transit workers in several communities along British Columbia’s Sea-to-Sky corridor says contract negotiations are set to resume, more than three weeks after a strike began.

Members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike late last month, forcing the suspension of BC Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

A news release from Unifor on Monday says bargaining with the provincial Crown corporation’s private contractors, Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transit, is expected to resume this week.

The union has said workers walked off the job after two years of negotiations over key issues including job security, benefits and salaries.

Trending Stories

HandyDart operations during the week in Squamish are unaffected by the strike because they are considered an essential service.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
