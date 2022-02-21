Bargaining to resume over B.C. transit contract

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing transit workers in several communities along British Columbia’s Sea-to-Sky corridor says contract negotiations are set to resume, more than three weeks after a strike began.

Members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike late last month, forcing the suspension of BC Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

A news release from Unifor on Monday says bargaining with the provincial Crown corporation’s private contractors, Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transit, is expected to resume this week.

The union has said workers walked off the job after two years of negotiations over key issues including job security, benefits and salaries.

HandyDart operations during the week in Squamish are unaffected by the strike because they are considered an essential service.

