Canada

Downtown Ottawa businesses can reopen as demonstrators cleared out, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 6:52 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest' Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest
WATCH: Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest

Ottawa police are reassuring businesses that closed their doors during the three week occupation of the downtown core that they should now feel safe to reopen.

They posted a tweet last night advising people that some streets in the Parliament Hill area that were closed because of the demonstration have since been reopened to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Police also thanked local businesses and residents for being patient as they worked to end the protest against COVID-19 public health measures and the federal government.

Most roadways that had been choked with trucks and protesters are now cleared, though some debris the demonstrators left behind still needs to be cleaned up.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ottawa’s convoy occupation mostly clear, but police ‘not done’ with operation yet

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said yesterday that 191 people had been arrested so far, with 107 of them facing a total of 389 charges laid in connection with the illegal occupation that began with the arrival of the so called Freedom Convoy of truckers.

He added that law enforcement was, “with every hour,” getting closer to delivering on its promise to give the streets of the capital city back to its residents.

Ottawa police said nearly 100 protester vehicles have been towed, including 20 that were removed from a site on Coventry Road that demonstrators were allegedly using as a base camp. Police also promised officers would remain there to prevent anyone from returning to the site.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
