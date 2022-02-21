This is BC: Vintage toy collector hopes to donate entire collection

Send this page to someone via email

Many air travelers going through Vancouver International airport will have seen dozens of showcases containing countless numbers of Disney collectibles.

It’s just part of one of the biggest vintage toy collections around – owned by a New Westminster man who is now trying to find a place to donate the entire display.

It all began when Ken Stephens started poking around garage sales. Soon he was bringing home all kinds of collectibles for his kids as his interest in toys grew.

“As a kid growing up in the 50s and 60s, you had to have a lot of imagination for this stuff,” Stephens told This is BC.

“(The kids) participated in this obsession through me. It started overflowing into hallways. We had cabinets in our living room. It’s kind of overtaken our house, actually.”

Now Stephens is hoping to donate the entire collection to a permanent home where everyone can see and enjoy all the toys.

“I’d be happy to move this whole room,” he said. “I’d do all the physical work and set it up.”

