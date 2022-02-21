SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

This is BC: Vintage toy collector hopes to donate entire collection

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Lifetime spent collecting vintage toys' This is BC: Lifetime spent collecting vintage toys
Jay Durant introduces us to the New Westminster man behind a vintage toy collection so large it took him a lifetime to amass it in this edition of This is BC.

Many air travelers going through Vancouver International airport will have seen dozens of showcases containing countless numbers of Disney collectibles.

It’s just part of one of the biggest vintage toy collections around – owned by a New Westminster man who is now trying to find a place to donate the entire display.

It all began when Ken Stephens started poking around garage sales. Soon he was bringing home all kinds of collectibles for his kids as his interest in toys grew.

“As a kid growing up in the 50s and 60s, you had to have a lot of imagination for this stuff,” Stephens told This is BC.

“(The kids) participated in this obsession through me. It started overflowing into hallways. We had cabinets in our living room. It’s kind of overtaken our house, actually.”

Read more: This is BC: Competitive swimmer says you’re never too old to start

Now Stephens is hoping to donate the entire collection to a permanent home where everyone can see and enjoy all the toys.

“I’d be happy to move this whole room,” he said. “I’d do all the physical work and set it up.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

