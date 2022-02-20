Menu

Toronto terminates extreme cold weather alert, warming centres to remain open

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 11:31 am
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on a calm Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on a calm Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The extreme cold weather alert for Toronto has been terminated, but city officials say warming centres will remain open.

In a press release, the city said the city’s medical officer of health is terminating the extreme cold weather alert as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Environment Canada issues winter travel advisory for Toronto

According to the release, the warming centres are at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Princes’ Blvd. and the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

The city said the centres are being kept open “out of an abundance of caution, due to colder nighttime temperatures and forecasted wind chill values.”

When the centres do close, the city said details will be shared on its website and on Twitter.

Click to play video: 'Toronto opens warming centres after issuing extreme cold weather alert' Toronto opens warming centres after issuing extreme cold weather alert
Toronto opens warming centres after issuing extreme cold weather alert – Jan 3, 2022
