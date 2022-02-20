Toronto terminates extreme cold weather alert, warming centres to remain open

Send this page to someone via email

The extreme cold weather alert for Toronto has been terminated, but city officials say warming centres will remain open.

In a press release, the city said the city’s medical officer of health is terminating the extreme cold weather alert as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the release, the warming centres are at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Princes’ Blvd. and the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

The city said the centres are being kept open “out of an abundance of caution, due to colder nighttime temperatures and forecasted wind chill values.”

When the centres do close, the city said details will be shared on its website and on Twitter.

