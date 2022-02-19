Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to launch court challenge against feds’ Emergencies Act

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 7:34 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted Saturday the province will file a court challenge of the federal government’s Emergencies Act in the wake of convoy protests in Ottawa.

Read more: Kenney to table motion in Alberta Legislature opposing invocation of federal Emergencies Act

In the posted video, he said invoking the act is “an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction and creates a very dangerous precedent for the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-enacted Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 because people protesting vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions have tied up traffic and created public disorder for weeks in Canada’s capital.

Read more: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for 1st time to aid convoy blockade response

Kenney pointed to the Coutts border as an example of how police can handle illegal blockades.

“As Tommy Douglas said about the use of the War Measures Act in 1970, it’s like ‘using a sledgehammer to crack a peanut,'” Kenney tweeted.

“Law and order must prevail regardless of the cause that people stand for.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau invokes Canada’s Emergencies Act to end rolling protests' Trudeau invokes Canada’s Emergencies Act to end rolling protests
Trudeau invokes Canada’s Emergencies Act to end rolling protests

Trudeau previously said the “scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically targeted and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address,” noting it does not include calling in the military or overriding Charter rights.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kenney says federal government’s use of Emergencies Act ‘not necessary’ in Alberta

Kenney added his government “may also intervene in support of other court challenges,” including those of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jason Kenney tagtrucker protests tagEmergencies Act tagConvoy protests tagEmergencies Act Jason Kenney tagJason Kenney Emergencies Act tagKenney Emergencies Act tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers