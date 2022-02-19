Highway 402 closed west of London, Ont. due to poor weather

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP closed a portion of Highway 402 in both directions Saturday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Police say the highway was closed between Colonel Talbot and Kerwood roads.

Secondary roads in Huron County and South Bruce have also been closed to ensure drivers’ safety.

Highway 23/Road 164 from Listowel to Monkton was also closed, police say.

In addition, London police have closed several roads:

Highbury Avenue between Scotland Drive and Manning Drive

Scotland Drive between Wellington Road and Highbury Avenue

Wellington Road between Westminster Drive and Manning Drive

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Deteriorating weather conditions close east and west bound lanes #Hwy402 at #Hwy401 and Kerwood Road. Several vehicles in the ditch. Zero visibility. Re-opening time unknown. Updates to follow. Please #DriveSafely and #SlowDown. #ldnont @511ONWest ^es pic.twitter.com/AUBepOHM7P — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 19, 2022