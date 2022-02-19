Highway 402 closed west of London, Ont. due to poor weather

OPP closed a portion of Highway 402 in both directions Saturday due to deteriorating weather conditions.
Police say the highway was closed between Colonel Talbot and Kerwood roads.
Secondary roads in Huron County and South Bruce have also been closed to ensure drivers’ safety.
Highway 23/Road 164 from Listowel to Monkton was also closed, police say.
In addition, London police have closed several roads:
- Highbury Avenue between Scotland Drive and Manning Drive
- Scotland Drive between Wellington Road and Highbury Avenue
- Wellington Road between Westminster Drive and Manning Drive
More to come.
