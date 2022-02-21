Hall of Famer Glenn Hall’s love of family, hockey finds common ground at Alberta rink

Send this page to someone via email

Glenn Hall was one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. Known by many as “Mr. Goalie,” he rarely missed a game, playing in 502 consecutive regular season contests, a record which will never be broken.

Hall is still going to games.

Along with his son Pat and granddaughter Carly Struik, Glenn recently watched his great-grandson Nolan Struik play for the U-16 AAA PAC Saints, in the arena that is named after the Hockey Hall of Famer in Stony Plain, Alta.

“It’s interesting to see how he’s progressing,” the 90-year-old Hall said.

“It’s pretty special for him to come watch us,” said Nolan, whose mom Carly has been coming to the Glenn Hall Centennial Arena for years.

WATCH: Glenn Hall topic of Grade 4 presentation in Stony Plain

“They’ve been playing in this rink since they were little. They would call it Papa Glenn’s rink,” Carly said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pat Hall remembers going to games when his dad was playing in Chicago and St. Louis.

“About the last three years in Chicago, I never missed a game,” Pat said.

Decades later, the whole family tries not to miss a game.

“We were talking about Family Day, and you can’t get much better than this — four generations in the rink,” Pat said.

“We’ve enjoyed the game forever,” Glenn said.

“It’s a family game. That’s what makes it so nice.”