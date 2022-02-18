Menu

Canada

Black excellence: Black Youth Helpline outreach service turns 30 this year

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Black Youth Helpline supporting young Manitobans and Canadians' Black Youth Helpline supporting young Manitobans and Canadians
"Coast to coast, we're getting so many calls..." The Black Youth Helpline provides resources and support for young people through a toll free line (1-833-294-8650). Winnipeg's Damian Smith explains the importance of the service.

This year marks the 30th birthday of the Winnipeg-based Black Youth Helpline.

Read more: Black excellence: Artist uses African, Indigenous techniques to make pots, robot sculptures and more

Since 1992, the Winnipeg-based helpline has served as a resource for community well-being across the country.

“The vision is to create a positive future for youths in Canada,” said Damian Smith, the Helpline’s director.

Read more: LDSB student celebrates Black History Month through art piece

The Helpline was designed to be a safe space for kids to get the help they need.

The outreach program provides professional assessment, intervention and other services that provide youth and family support.

“We’re making sure that we have the right people,” Smith said, “the professionals that can help these youths at any time whenever they call us, and that we’re there to support them.”

Read more: ‘Stories of Black excellence’ missing from Canadian history: educators

According to the organization’s website, they frame their services through “primary prevention,” to halt any issues before they worsen.

As of now, the Helpline is also working with individuals outside of the country.

Anyone interested in their efforts can check out their website at blackyouth.ca.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg students making portraits of prominent Black Canadians' Winnipeg students making portraits of prominent Black Canadians
Winnipeg students making portraits of prominent Black Canadians
