Black excellence: Black Youth Helpline outreach service turns 30 this year

This year marks the 30th birthday of the Winnipeg-based Black Youth Helpline.

Since 1992, the Winnipeg-based helpline has served as a resource for community well-being across the country.

“The vision is to create a positive future for youths in Canada,” said Damian Smith, the Helpline’s director.

The Helpline was designed to be a safe space for kids to get the help they need.

The outreach program provides professional assessment, intervention and other services that provide youth and family support.

“We’re making sure that we have the right people,” Smith said, “the professionals that can help these youths at any time whenever they call us, and that we’re there to support them.”

According to the organization’s website, they frame their services through “primary prevention,” to halt any issues before they worsen.

As of now, the Helpline is also working with individuals outside of the country.

Anyone interested in their efforts can check out their website at blackyouth.ca.

