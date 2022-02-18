Hamilton councillors, proponents undecided on best location for tiny shelters

The city is taking a go-slow approach as it decides whether to support tiny cabins as a temporary strategy for addressing homelessness in Hamilton.

Proponents hope to have the project in place by April, but there is no consensus, following a meeting of the emergency and community services committee on Thursday, on the best location for the series of eight-by-10-foot shelters that would be outfitted with lighting, heat and a fire extinguisher, as well as a small fridge and microwave.

Read more: Hamilton councillors voice support for tiny shelters concept

Angie Burden, the city’s general manager of healthy and safe communities, says recent flood damage at the former Sir John A MacDonald school has compromised the useability of that potential site.

“Part of the other consideration with the flooding, which did happen early February,” Burden said, “is that the school board is currently working with their insurance company as well as the ministry to look at the timelines for demolishing the building, which could be expedited.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The human element of wanting to ensure we don’t have one more individual than necessary out on the streets for one more night in the cold, is driving a lot of the urgency, which is understandable,” Burden said. “But we need to make sure that what we are doing is a thoughtful, planned implementation.”

The Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) said the cabins, with 10 planned as a starting point, would provide stability for those experiencing homelessness and assist their transition to permanent housing.

“Overall, the committee supports the basic premise,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark. “It’s now, how do we make it work?”

City councillors have directed staff to search for other potentially suitable sites.

“We’re open to wherever it will be,” said Julia Kollek of HATS. “The general feeling is that we welcome suggestions.”