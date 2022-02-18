Farm Boy announces opening date of first Guelph location

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario grocer Farm Boy says its first location in Guelph is scheduled to open on March 3.

Located at 370 Stone Rd., across from Stone Road Mall in the old Staples location, the new 25,000-square-foot store is expected to employ 113 people, the grocer said in a news release.

“I am thrilled to welcome Farm Boy to Guelph,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“We welcome the jobs, we welcome the investment, and we welcome the additional grocery retail choice for our community.”

The store will include a grilling station, salad and hot bars, and an extensive “grab-and-go” selection of products, along with a meat counter, fresh produce and over 1,200 Farm Boy exclusive products.

“True to the Farm Boy brand, our team will provide the freshest food experience with topnotch customer service,” said Jean-Louis Bellemare, Farm Boy president and general manager.

“Our stores truly become central to the communities they serve and we cannot wait to be a part of the vibrant Guelph community.”

Farm Boy was purchased by the parent company of Sobeys Empire Co. Ltd. in September 2018 and is expanding across southern Ontario.

Eight locations opened in 2021 and the Guelph location will be Farm Boy’s 43rd store in the province.