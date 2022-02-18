Menu

Weather

Blizzard Warning in effect for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba

By Jeff Braun Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 6:19 am
Blizzard Warning in effect for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba - image

The Louis Riel Day long weekend begins with another Blizzard warning in Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba.

After a few centimetres of fresh snow overnight, Environment Canada says it’s only going to get more blustery through the morning before it starts getting better through the afternoon – with a northwest wind gusting to 80 km/h blowing the snow around.

Visibility will be an issue on the highways as the storm picks up.

There are a few highways in the Russel area in western Manitoba, including the Yellowhead, that are already closed in spots.

If you are heading out on the highway, check the Manitoba 511 highway map for the latest conditions.

