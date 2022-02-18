Winter storm leads to snow day cancellations across Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is waking up to the latest blast of wintry weather, with between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow forecast to fall overnight.

While it appears the city may have been spared the worst of the snow storm, there are still some cancellations to report.

All remote, e-learning, child care and in-person learning at Hamilton’s public school board is cancelled Friday due to the inclement weather and because of cancelled transportation.

At Hamilton’s Catholic school board, all schools, child care programs and adult education centres are closed, but virtual school for elementary and secondary students will operate as normal, and in-person students can take part in asynchronous learning that will be posted online.

All schools, child care programs and adult education centres are closed today, Friday, February 18, 2022, due to inclement weather. Virtual school will operate per usual. In-person students will have the opportunity to participate in asynchronous learning. pic.twitter.com/nHjvAjaNHl — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) February 18, 2022

It’s a different story for postsecondary education in Hamilton, as both McMaster University and Mohawk College say they’re open and classes are operating as scheduled.

The Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Boards have cancelled in-person learning, with transportation cancelled due to the weather.

The Grand Erie District School Board, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, and French Catholic School board have closed all schools and cancelled transportation.

Here are other schools, child care, and programs that are cancelled due to the snow on Friday, February 18:

Pumpkin Patch Day Care Centre, 440 Upper Wentworth St.

Lee Academy, private school in Lynden

all YMCA child care centres throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford

More to come.