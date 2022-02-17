Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd person arrested in Byron Bear homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 4:23 pm
Prince Albert police say a third arrest has been made as they continue their investigation into the death of Byron Bear. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police say a third arrest has been made as they continue their investigation into the death of Byron Bear. Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service

A third arrest has been made as the homicide investigation into the death of Byron Bear continues

Prince Albert police said a 30-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested on Wednesday in Canmore, Alta.

The accused, who has not been named by police, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Read more: Body of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim found near Hague

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 22.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, are also charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

They made their first court appearances last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Trending Stories

Read more: Second arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

Prince Albert police believe he was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

The remains of a man found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 were confirmed to be those of Bear.

Hague is approximately 95 km southwest of Prince Albert.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but have not released a cause of death.

Click to play video: 'Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern' Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern
Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern – Jan 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagPrince Albert tagPrince Albert Police tagPrince Albert Police Service tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert Homicide tagHague tagByron Bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers