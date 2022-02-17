3rd person arrested in Byron Bear homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A third arrest has been made as the homicide investigation into the death of Byron Bear continues

Prince Albert police said a 30-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested on Wednesday in Canmore, Alta.

The accused, who has not been named by police, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Feb. 22.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, are also charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

They made their first court appearances last week.

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe he was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

The remains of a man found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 were confirmed to be those of Bear.

Hague is approximately 95 km southwest of Prince Albert.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but have not released a cause of death.

