COVID-19: Guelph facilities moving to next phase of reopening

Some of the City of Guelph’s public facilities are returning to normal, coinciding with the province’s timeline for its next phase of reopening.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that it would be moving to the next phase on Thursday, four days ahead of schedule.

The city also plans to end proof of vaccination requirements at its facilities on March 1, but third-party groups using the spaces for their own events can still require the vaccine passports at their discretion.

Masks must still be worn and physical distancing is still encouraged, the city said.

“With the acceleration of the province’s reopening plans, we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“However, we aren’t completely out of the woods yet. Please keep continuing to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, practise physical distancing and continue to support local businesses.”

As of Thursday, capacity restrictions have been removed for all non-spectator areas at recreation centres, but capacity is still capped at 50 per cent in the spectator areas.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register for drop-in programs like public swims and skates, although walk-in registrations will be accepted when space allows.

The Sleeman Centre and the River Run Centre are open at 50 per cent capacity. Drinks and food can now be purchased.

Starting March 1, all indoor and outdoor capacity limits will be lifted.

The city is also reminding residents to follow all guidelines and restrictions that will remain in place after March 1.

Concerns can be left with the city’s bylaw office at 519-837-2529.