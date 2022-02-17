Menu

Health

Quebec gym owner plans to keep vaccine passport program in place past end date

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 5:20 pm
Businesses are no longer required to scan vaccine passports on March 14, 2022 in Quebec. View image in full screen
Businesses are no longer required to scan vaccine passports on March 14, 2022 in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Despite the Quebec government lifting the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, it will still be needed at some businesses and places in the health-care network past March 14.

Some tell Global News that march deadline is too soon and plan to continue to require clients and visitors to show proof of vaccination.

“I’m still going to ask for it,” said Athletica Lac Brome owner Alan Gauthier. “COVID just doesn’t go away March 14.”

Gauthier says he’s making the decision to protect his clientele since some are immunocompromised. He believes only allowing vaccinated people into the Knowlton gym is safer.

“It’s my business. It’s a private business. I mean, I’m allowed to establish the rule,” he said.

Read more: Quebec gym owner facing threats over policy to require clients to show proof of vaccination

Story continues below advertisement

He insists a majority of clients at the Knowlton gym respect his decision. Regardless, he expects some pushback.

Gauthier said he isn’t afraid to tell people who refuse to comply, “there’s other gyms further down the road, and I’ll be happy to give you their address.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec loosens more measures starting with vaccine passports in some locations' Quebec loosens more measures starting with vaccine passports in some locations
Quebec loosens more measures starting with vaccine passports in some locations

The Quebec Association of Hematologists and Oncologists (FMSQ) also intends to scan vaccine passports past March 14.

“For specific patients who we deem high risk that are, for instance, hospitalized for their transplant or getting their active chemotherapy – we would still be able to ask for their visitors to to provide a vaccine passport,” said McGill University Health Centre hematologist Véronique Naessens.

However the FMSQ is open to flexibility. Naessens said undergoing procedures alone can be isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are aware of the need for some of these patients to be able to see their loved ones. But we would for sure like to continue to protect specific patients at increased risk of disease even if they were vaccinated.”

Read more: Quebec to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system on March 14

Despite a patient being adequately protected by vaccination, she worries about the dire effects COVID can have on the immunocompromised.

“Some of these patients may require prolonged hospitalization. Some of them may require intensive care units and even there is a higher risk of mortality,” she explained.

On Tuesday, Quebec health minister Christian Dubé defended the governments decision to remove the program so soon.

“The conditions are improving and if we can limit the measure and it’s safe to do it, I think that’s good news,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Whether or not people plan to work out at Athletica Lac Brome, or accompany a cancer patient, Dubé is warning Quebecers to not delete the Vaxicode app. After all, the government holds the right to reinstate it, he said.

Click to play video: 'Quebec health experts weigh in on removing vaccine passport' Quebec health experts weigh in on removing vaccine passport
Quebec health experts weigh in on removing vaccine passport
