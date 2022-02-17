SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 22 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 12:38 pm
Quebec is reporting 22 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday and 93 fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Health officials say there are currently 1,902 people in hospital with COVID-19 after 120 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 213 were discharged.

The province says 124 people are in intensive care, a decline of five from the day before.

The health department is reporting 2,055 new COVID-19 infections that were identified using PCR testing, which is limited to high-risk groups, and says 9.8 per cent of tests analyzed Wednesday were positive.

Officials say 21,371 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, including 13,272 booster doses and 442 first doses administered to children under 12.

They say 91 per cent of Quebec residents five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 50 per cent have received three.

